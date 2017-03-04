SeaHorses pull away in third quarter in triumph over Sunrockers

A six-point halftime cushion sometimes pleases a basketball coach.

But a larger lead is the goal. A greater margin is the target.

When the SeaHorses Mikawa strolled back onto the court to start the second half on Saturday against the visiting Sunrockers Shibuya, the game quickly changed.

Mikawa overwhelmed Shibuya in the third quarter en route to a 71-58 victory in Kariya, Aichi Prefeture.

Coach Kimikazu Suzuki’s club, which led 33-27 at the half, took a 60-37 advantage into the final stanza.

Kosuke Kanamaru scored a game-high 21 points for the SeaHorses (31-9). The perimeter marksman drained 4 of 8 3-pointers. Teammate Gavin Edwards had 14 points and Makoto Hiejima and J.R. Sakuragi scored eight apiece.

Isaac Butts led Mikawa with 11 rebounds and Hiejima was the team leader in assists (six).

Ira Brown finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Sunrockers (19-21). Kenta Hirose had 10 points, while R.T. Guinn and Robert Sacre both scored seven.

Brave Thunders 76, 89ers 64

In Sendai, Kawasaki’s effective passing and high-octane offense proved too much for the 89ers.

The Brave Thunders (35-6), who completed a two-game sweep, had seven players with two or more assists, with Mamadou Diouf, Takumi Hasegawa and Yuya Nagayoshi dishing out three apiece.

Kawasaki never trailed and led 37-21 after two quarters.

B. League scoring leader Nick Fazekas paced the visitors with 18 points on 6-for-24 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds. He was 4-for-21 from inside the arc. Nagayoshi, Naoto Tsuji and Yuma Fujii all contributed 10 points.

For Sendai (11-30), Wendell White, a two-time bj-league MVP, had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Greg Mangano chipped in with 12 points and Kaito Ishikawa scored 11.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games: Gunma Crane Thunders 80, Shinshu Brave Warriors 61; Fukushima Firebonds 104, Fighting Eagles Nagoya 101; Yamagata Wyverns 77, Kagawa Five Arrows 69; Aomori Wat’s 74, Hiroshima Dragonflies 71; Shimane Susanoo Magic 87, Tokyo Excellence 76; Ehime Orange Vikings 65, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 55; Ibaraki Robots 88, Bambitious Nara 72; and Iwate Big Bulls 84, Kumamoto Volters 67.