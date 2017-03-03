Pele’s son released after arrest for drug trafficking

A Brazilian court has released Pele’s son, Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, who was arrested six days ago for association to drug trafficking and money laundering.

A high court in Brasilia decided Edinho, as the son of the soccer great is known, should be free until his final appeal is analyzed.

Edinho left the prison in Santos, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, on Thursday. He denied any wrongdoing in a quick news conference.

Edinho played for years as a goalkeeper at Santos, his father’s former club. He retired in 1999.

He was convicted for the first time in 2014 to 33 years in prison, but that sentence was reduced to 12 years, 10 months.

Pele has not made any comment about his son’s arrest.