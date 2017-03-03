Capitals extend home winning streak to 14

Braden Holtby only needed to make 15 saves for a shutout on a drab evening of relatively little action, so even he was willing to acknowledge what plenty of others were thinking.

“It was more of a game that everyone thinks is out of the NHL. It was like going back in time,” the Washington Capitals goalie said. “I don’t think we created too many hockey fans tonight, but we got a win.”

Just like league-leading Washington always does when it plays at home — every single time in 2017.

The Capitals won their franchise-record 14th consecutive game in D.C., beating the New Jersey Devils 1-0 Thursday night, thanks to Holtby’s eighth shutout of the season and rookie forward Jakub Vrana’s power-play goal with about 12½ minutes left.

“Nobody realizes it’s a streak or anything like that,” Holtby said. “It’s just that we’re confident in our game, trying to take every day for what it is, and see how we can create success.”

While in recent years, Alex Ovechkin’s team toggled between a go-go offensive brand and, briefly, a more defensive-minded approach, this year’s edition appears capable of playing either way on any given night. Against the Devils and their clog-the-middle, low-scoring strategy, Washington persevered.

“You’ve got to work for every little shot, every little play. They’re just waiting for you to make mistakes,” said Washington defenseman John Carlson, who assisted on Vrana’s second goal in 14 career games.

During its run at home, Washington has outscored opponents 65-20.

Rangers 2, Bruins 1

In Boston, Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves on his 35th birthday and New York got third-period goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Oscar Lindberg to beat the Bruins.

The Rangers, who have beaten Boston five straight times, outscored the Bruins 12-5 while sweeping the three-game season series.

Lundqvist stymied Boston on several outstanding chances and improved to 25-12-2 against the Bruins with a 1.93 goals-against average. He earned his 403rd NHL win, tying Grant Fuhr for 10th on the career list.

Kings 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

In Los Angeles, Kings captain Anze Kopitar snapped a 13-game goal drought in regulation and scored again in the shootout.

Canadiens 2, Predators 1

In Montreal, Paul Byron notched the tiebreaking goal with nine seconds left and the Canadiens edged Nashville in P.K. Subban’s first game against the Habs since they traded him last summer.

Blue Jackets 1, Wild 0

In Columbus, Brandon Saad scored in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots for the hosts.

Senators 2, Avalanche 1

In Ottawa, Alex Burrows scored twice in his debut with the Senators and led his new club to a win over Colorado.

Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (SO)

In Philadelphia, newly acquired Valtteri Filppula scored in regulation and Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal netted goals in the shootout.

Sabres 6, Coyotes 3

In Buffalo, Evander Kane delivered the go-ahead goal with 5:36 remaining and the Sabres were finally able to preserve a third-period lead.

Islanders 5, Stars 4

In Dallas, Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and New York rallied with four straight goals to beat the Stars.

Sharks 3, Canucks 1

In San Jose, Marcus Sorensen snapped a second-period tie with his first NHL goal, and the hosts beat Vancouver to end a six-game home losing streak to its Pacific Division rival.