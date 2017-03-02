Kane’s hat trick keeps Blackhawks rolling

Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks pushed aside the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kane had his second hat trick in three games, Scott Darling made 36 saves and the Blackhawks beat the Penguins 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and 10th in 11 games.

Richard Panik also scored to help Chicago pull within three points of first-place Minnesota in the Central Division and Western Conference. Kane, last season’s MVP, has a team-leading 27 goals — scoring 12 times and adding seven assists in his last 11 games.

Kane said he was pumped up for first meeting this season between the last two Stanley Cup winners.

“It felt like a playoff game out there,” Kane said. “It’s a team we don’t really see a lot. “We knew they’re coming off a back-to-back game, but they still played hard tonight. A tough team to play against.”

It’s tougher to play against the Blackhawks right now, especially with Kane at top speed.

“He’s made some great shots,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “He’s a threat to shoot and he’s a threat to make a play, so I think you’ve got to respect the other option which is not easy on goalies.”

Darling started a second straight game in place of Corey Crawford, the No. 1 goalie who has been fighting an illness. Crawford said he felt much better following Wednesday’s morning skate and was on the bench to back up Darling.

“Scotty had some huge saves, and we got some timely goals tonight,” Kane said.

Scott Wilson scored for Pittsburgh as the Penguins fell short again after a 3-2 loss at Dallas on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots for Pittsburgh in his first start in two weeks.

Despite the second straight loss, coach Mike Sullivan wasn’t upset with his team’s effort, just a couple of breakdowns the Blackhawks jumped on.

“I thought we competed hard,” Sullivan said. “I think we can play a little bit smarter in a couple of the areas where we gave up a couple of odd-man rushes, but what I really liked is I thought we had a heightened intensity.”

Chicago center Artem Anisimov left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Lightning 4, ‘Canes 3 (OT)

In Tampa, Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in the Lightning’s victory over Carolina.

Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to 7-1-2 in its last 10 games. Noah Hanifin, Derek Ryan and Jay McClement scored for the Hurricanes, and Eddie Lack stopped 12 shots. Carolina is 1-5-3 in its last nine.

Hedman lifted a shot over Lack during the extra session. Kucherov got his second assist on the play, and has 12 points over the last four games.

Iginla, Vanek on move

New York AP

Jarome Iginla and Thomas Vanek went from the bottom of the standings to playoff contention after being two of the most notable players dealt at the NHL’s trading deadline on Wednesday.

It was a particularly significant jump for Iginla. The 20-year veteran was dealt to Los Angeles by the league-worst Colorado Avalanche. The Kings sit in ninth place with 66 points in the West standings, and a point behind St. Louis, which holds the conference’s second and final wild-card playoff spot.

“I hope to go there and help out, but also be a pleasant surprise,” the 39-year-old Iginla told Canada’s TSN cable network. “I know there’s questions and stuff about whether I can (produce) or not, and I believe I can.”

Iginla is a 12-time 30-goal scorer who has just eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games this season. In exchange for Iginla, the Avalanche acquired a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

As for Vanek, the struggling Red Wings dealt the 11-time 20-goal-scorer to the Florida Panthers, who have surged into contention in the East. With 68 points, Florida was tied with the New York Islanders, and one behind Toronto, which holds the conference’s second wild-card berth.

“Thomas is a proven scorer in this league who will add some offensive savvy and experience to our young group of forwards,” Panthers president of hockey operations Dale Tallon said.

Vanek has enjoyed a resurgence since signing a one-year contract with Detroit last summer after he struggled the previous two seasons in Minnesota. Vanek was leading the Red Wings with 15 goals and was second on the team with 38 points.