San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will opt out of his contract, his agents said Wednesday.

Kaepernick will become a free agent starting March 9, representatives Jeff Nalley and Sean Kiernan told all 32 NFL clubs, according to NFL Network and website reports.

Kaepernick, 29, was due $16.9 million in salary and bonus payments this year on a deal that was reworked last year and originally meant to keep him with the team through 2020.