Nets halt 16-game slide

Brook Lopez reached a career milestone and was given the game ball. What he cherished most was the victory, a rarity these days for the Nets.

The veteran Brooklyn center had 24 points and eight rebounds to surpass 10,000 points with the Nets, who never trailed in snapping a 16-game losing streak by defeating the Sacramento Kings 109-100 on Wednesday night.

The Nets’ previous win was Jan. 20 at New Orleans, and they had dropped 27 of 28 since beating Charlotte on Dec. 26. The franchise record for consecutive losses is 18 by the 2009-10 team that went 12-70, another low mark in club history.

“The win is the most important thing,” said Lopez, who had eight fourth-quarter points. “Obviously, I’m proud. It’s a testament to all the people I’ve played with over the years.”

Lopez’s second-quarter dunk made him the second player in Nets history to score 10,000 points. Lopez has played all nine of his NBA seasons with the Nets and has 10,014 points, leaving him behind only Buck Williams (10,440) on the franchise list.

Jeremy Lin scored 17 points, Isaiah Whitehead had 14 and Caris LeVert finished with 13 for the NBA-worst Nets (10-49). Brooklyn made 11 3-pointers and shot 46 percent.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a fun-loving guy and he works so hard and cares,” Lin said. “People don’t realize how diligent and calculated he is with his work. So 10,000 points, I’m so glad I was able to at least be a part of it.”

Lopez and Lin each played a huge role down the stretch to ensure the victory. The two combined for 14 of the Nets’ final 16 points to help end a long and frustrating six-week winless period.

Sacramento rookie Buddy Hield hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Ty Lawson and Tyreke Evans both had 15 points.

Rockets 122, Clippers 103

In Los Angeles, James Harden scored 26 points and Houston shot 20 of 52 on 3-pointers in a rout of the Clippers.

Ryan Anderson added 23 points, including a team-high six 3s, as the Rockets won for the seventh time in nine games and extended their NBA record to nine games with 20 or more 3-pointers this season.

Celtics 103, Cavaliers 99

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including the go-ahead free throws, as the Celtics outlasted LeBron James and Cleveland.

Boston’s win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

Jae Crowder had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who led by three entering the fourth before there were six ties and 10 lead changes in the final 12 minutes.

Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland earlier this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.

Wizards 105, Raptors 96

In Toronto, Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 23 as Washington snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Raptors.

Spurs 100, Pacers 99

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the hosts returned from an eight-game road trip to edge Indiana.

Hawks 100, Mavericks 95

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap scored with 30.5 seconds remaining and the Hawks held off Dallas.

Millsap had 18 points and just missed a triple-double, dishing out 10 assists to go with eight rebounds.

Heat 125, 76ers 98

In Miami, Tyler Johnson scored 24 points off the bench, and the Heat never trailed in a win over Philadelphia.

Pelicans 109, Pistons 86

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and the Pelicans snapped a three-game skid.

Nuggets 110, Bucks 98

In Milwaukee, Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in two nights to lead Denver past the Bucks.

Knicks 101, Magic 90

In Orlando, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick Rose scored 19 to help New York cruise past the Magic.

Timberwolves 107, Jazz 80

In Salt Lake City, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Minnesota over Utah.