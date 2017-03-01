Phelps asks Congress to ensure anti-doping system is fair

After staying in his lane as a swimmer and not speaking out about doping in international competition, Michael Phelps is ready to take on the issue in retirement.

Phelps testified Tuesday before a congressional hearing on improving anti-doping measures, delivering the message that he doesn’t believe the Olympics and other competitions are clean and that athletes don’t believe in the testing system that’s in place. Phelps, who has won 28 Olympic medals, said athletes get “disillusioned” when they see others cheat, he asked the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations to help “ensure the system is fair and reliable.”

“I don’t believe that I’ve stood up at international competitions and the rest of the field has been clean,” Phelps said during the hearing. “I don’t believe that. I don’t think I’ve ever felt that. I know that when I do stand up in the U.S., I know we’re all clean because we’re going through the same thing. Internationally I think there has to be something done, and it has to be done now.”