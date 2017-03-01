Canadiens beat Blue Jackets in overtime

Max Pacioretty thought he had the winning goal in overtime. Instead, the Montreal Canadiens captain gave it to a teammate a few minutes later.

Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime for the second straight night, Carey Price made 26 saves and Montreal beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to three games.

Pacioretty thought he had scored 1:11 into overtime after a beautiful pass by Andrei Markov. The puck crossed the line when Pacioretty tried to stuff his own rebound, but the play was whistled dead first, and a lengthy video review did not overturn the call.

Pacioretty instead assisted on Galchenyuk’s goal 3:53 into OT. With Columbus’ Seth Jones in the box for holding, Galchenyuk scored with a slap shot from the point that soared into the roof of the net.

The point was Pacioretty’s 400th in the NHL. He’s the 36th player in Canadiens history to reach that milestone.

“They said that they saw the goalie cover the puck,” said Pacioretty, who has 12 points in his last nine games. “That’s hard to see when it doesn’t happen. You could see my face when I got up, because we know when it’s in. Genuinely, I believe I scored a goal.

“But Chucky’s the hero, and I’m happy for Chucky.”

Price got his third shutout this season. He started after Al Montoya backed the Canadiens in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory at New Jersey on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets, who had won two straight.

“That was a really tight game,” Galchenyuk said. “Both goalies played amazing.”

Montreal’s three consecutive wins have all come in overtime. The Canadiens have not won a game in regulation since Jan. 31.

Capitals 4, Rangers 1

In New York, Marcus Johansson had two goals and an assist to help Washington beat the Rangers in Kevin Shattenkirk’s first game with the Capitals.

Wild 6, Jets 5

In Winnipeg, Jason Zucker scored with 2:10 left in the third period.

Stars 3, Penguins 2

In Dallas, Antoine Roussel capped a three-goal third period as the Stars rallied for a win over Pittsburgh

Bruins 4, Coyotes 1

In Boston, Riley Nash scored a short-handed goal after Colin Miller was ejected for a bone-rattling hit that sent Arizona’s Alexander Burmistrov to the hospital.

Oilers 2, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Flames 2, Kings 1 (OT)

In Calgary, TJ Brodie scored on a breakaway 1:47 into overtime, lifting the Flames to a victory over Los Angeles in goalie Ben Bishop’s first game with the Kings.

Flyers 4, Avalanche 0

In Philadelphia, Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of first-period goals, Steve Mason made 33 saves and the Flyers snapped out of an offensive funk with a victory over Colorado.

Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout and the Panthers got a much-needed win.

Predators 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

In Buffalo, Filip Forsberg scored his second goal of the game 2:45 into overtime and Nashville came back to beat the Sabres for its fourth straight win.

Red Wings 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

In Vancouver, Justin Abdelkader scored 2:31 into overtime and Detroit went on the road to beat the Canucks.

Sharks 3, Maple Leafs 1

In San Jose, Tomas Hertl scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:24 remaining and the Sharks beat Toronto for the ninth straight time.