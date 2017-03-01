Odaira stopped in bid for WBA minimumweight title

Japanese challenger Go Odaira failed in his bid to dethrone Thai champion Knockout CP Freshmart on Wednesday, losing by technical knockout in their WBA minimumweight title match.

Freshmart, 26, stopped 15th-ranked Odaira when he sent him to the canvas with a flurry of punches in the fifth round, extending his unbeaten record to 15 wins, seven by knockout.

The 32-year-old Odaira, who was taking his third crack at a world title, saw his record drop to 13 wins (1KO) against six losses and three draws.

Japanese boxers have never won in the 23 men’s world title bouts (22 losses, one draw) in Thailand that have been approved by the Japan Boxing Commission.