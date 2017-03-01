Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose game to Wizards

Even after Kevin Durant injured his left knee and departed only 93 seconds in, and even after Golden State trailed by as many as 19 points, and even after Stephen Curry’s drought from behind the arc stretched to 14 attempts over two games, the NBA-best Warriors had a pretty good chance to take the lead late.

That’s because Curry caught the Washington Wizards trying to made a defensive switch, so he let fly on a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from over 9 meters away with less than 10 seconds left Tuesday night and the Warriors trailing by two.

“A shot I normally make, so I was confident,” Curry said. “You live for those moments. You live with the result.”

He missed.

Markieff Morris grabbed the rebound, then made a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining, capping his 22-point night and clinching Washington’s 112-108 victory despite Curry’s 25 points.

Durant hyperextended his knee when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into him after getting pushed by Washington center Marcin Gortat. Golden State’s leading scorer and rebounder — who exited with zero points, ending his streak of 562 regular-season games with at least 10 — will have an MRI exam Wednesday.

“I’m always concerned about any injury, because you never know how bad it’s going to be,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “so we’ll just wait and see and keep our fingers crossed.”

Washington’s Scott Brooks, who coached Durant when both were with Oklahoma City, said: “Hopefully it’s nothing serious. Prayers go to him.”

Much, much later in the evening, after Golden State had erased its early 39-20 deficit and entered the fourth quarter tied, the Wizards figured they were in trouble. That’s because Curry got that open look, even if he went only 2-for-9 on 3s one night after going 0-for-11.

“We were switching and he just stopped — way, way, way out,” Washington’s John Wall said after tying his career high with 19 assists while dealing with a cold. “Just prayed it didn’t go in.”

Bradley Beal, who led the Wizards with 25 points, said: “I’m not going to lie: When he shot it, I was a little nervous. . . . We were fortunate he’s been off a little bit from deep range.”

Thunder 109, Jazz 106

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help Oklahoma City beat Utah.

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. It was his fourth straight triple-double, and the team’s fourth consecutive win.

Nuggets 125, Bulls 107

In Chicago, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and Denver rode a second-half surge to a victory over the Bulls.

Pistons 120, Blazers 113 (OT)

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Marcus Morris scored a career-high 37 points, including Detroit’s first seven in overtime, and the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit in a win over Portland.

Grizzlies 130, Suns 112

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 29 points and Marc Gasol added 28 while making all five of his 3-point shots.

Hornets 109, Lakers 104

In Los Angeles, Kemba Walker scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:55 to play, and Charlotte used a late rally to defeat the struggling Lakers.