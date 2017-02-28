Takanashi reflects on performance at Nordic worlds

Ski jumper Sara Takanashi returned to Japan with mixed feelings on Tuesday after winning two bronze medals at last week’s Nordic Ski World Championships in Lahti, Finland.

Having recently won a record-equaling 53rd World Cup title and a fourth overall individual crown, Takanashi, 20, headed to Lahti as a gold medal candidate in the women’s competition.

But she could only manage third place before also winning a bronze with the mixed team on Sunday.

“I am happy that we could medal in the team event but the individual event has left me with regrets,” Takanashi told reporters after arriving home at Narita airport.

Sochi Olympic gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany won the women’s event, with Yuki Ito outscoring Takanashi to take second.

“I am happy with the way I performed,” said Ito, who won her second straight silver at the championships. “But even though I performed well I could still only get the silver so I am still lacking technically.

“This gives me motivation (for the Pyeongchang Olympics) a year down the line.”