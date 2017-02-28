Wild strike quickly in OT to get past Kings

The Minnesota Wild have once again snuffed out a potential losing streak before it started.

This win might have been their best response yet.

Mikael Granlund zoomed between two defenders to find open ice and wrap the winning shot around Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick with a right-left move just 12 seconds into overtime, giving the Wild a 5-4 victory over the Kings on Monday.

Granlund’s career-high 20th goal of the season gave the Wild a 15-3-2 record following a loss. They’ve dropped consecutive games in regulation only once all season, on Nov. 1 and 5. This was Minnesota’s 15th comeback win. The Wild answered all four goals by the Kings: Nick Shore, Tanner Pearson, Jake Muzzin and Marian Gaborik .

“Everybody knows we can do it, and it’s not a big deal if we go down,” Granlund said. “Obviously we’d like to lead the game, but sometimes it’s like that.”

Jason Zucker’s spinning wrist shot midway through the third period tied the game for Minnesota, which also had goals from Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Schroeder and Ryan White in his debut. White and Martin Hanzal were acquired in a trade with Arizona the night before. They arrived at the arena after a long flight and physical exams less than two hours before the puck dropped.

Tyler Graovac also hustled to Minnesota from AHL affiliate Iowa and played his third game in three nights.

He was needed because veteran forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville were quarantined with mumps. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau joked about rolling a dice to make his lines. He had “three minutes” to go over the offensive and defensive systems with Hanzal and White.

Boudreau was pleased by the way they both followed directions and performed on adrenaline and fumes. White added an assist, playing on the first line with Niederreiter and Eric Staal. He had a wide grin on his face after tying the game at 3-all late in the second period and hearing a loud ovation from the crowd.

“Definitely not used to that right now. It’s a little bit different down in Arizona,” White said, adding: “It’s an easy team to jump into. A veteran group in here. I just came in and went about my business.”

Canadiens 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Alex Galchenyuk scored on a power play at 2:54 of overtime and Montreal rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the Devils.

Max Pacioretty scored twice in the final 11:23 of regulation to tie the game and Alexander Radulov added a goal for the Canadiens, who won consecutive games for the first time since early January. Al Montoya had 34 saves for Montreal.

Ligntning 5, Senators 1

In Tampa, Nikita Kucherov scored three power-play goals in the second period and the Lightning kept their fading playoff hopes alive with a victory over Ottawa.

Kucherov had the second hat trick of his career and added an assist in the third period. Jonathan Drouin assisted on all three of his goals and Victor Hedman assisted on two.