Legendary gymnast Korbut selling Olympic medals

Legendary gymnast Olga Korbut has sold her collection of medals won at the 1972 Munich Olympics among a sale of memorabilia at an auction in the United States, auctioneers said Monday.

Korbut, 61, captured the imagination of the sporting world with her spellbinding displays in Munich before competing at the Montreal Games four years later.

The Arizona-based former Soviet gymnast, known as the “Sparrow of Minsk,” sold her medals through Heritage Auctions after falling on hard times, according to reports in Russia. The sale of seven lots — which included two golds and a silver from Munich — raised around $230,000, the auction house said.