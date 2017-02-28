Miyahara set to return to ice in preparation for world championships

Three-time defending women’s national champion Satoko Miyahara, who missed this month’s Four Continents and Asian Winter Games with a hip injury, will resume full training sometime in March, Japan Skating Federation director Yoshiko Kobayashi said Tuesday.

Kobayashi said Miyahara intends to compete at the March 29-April 2 world championships in Helsinki. The worlds will determine the number of places awarded to each country at next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics.

“She (Miyahara) has said she will skate at the world championships,” Kobayashi said after a JSF executive board meeting.

Miyahara, 18, told the JSF in early February that she had suffered a stress fracture in her hip and that it would require four weeks to heal.

Her hip had been giving her trouble since December before the Grand Prix Finals.