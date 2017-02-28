Veteran point guard Williams joins Cavaliers

After rattling off several reasons for signing with the Cavaliers, Deron Williams got around to the one that matters most.

He wants a ring.

“Competing for a championship is something that I haven’t had a chance to do,” he said.

Williams, an Olympian and three-time All-Star who has never made it to the NBA Finals, signed as a free agent on Monday with the Cavs, giving the defending champions the backup point guard they’ve coveted and another playmaker to help them defend their title.

Williams will initially come off the bench for the Cavs, who have been seeking a backup for All-Star Kyrie Irving all season. A 13-year veteran, Williams had his contract bought out last week by Dallas, cleared waivers on Saturday and told the Cavs he would sign with them.

As he stood outside the Cavs’ locker room, Williams, who played on two U.S. Olympic teams with LeBron James, already looked at home.

“I just felt like this was the best fit for me,” he said. “It was a team that showed interest in the offseason in signing me. … I think my name was thrown around all season and so I know a lot of the guys on the team. You know playing with LeBron in the Olympics. I played with Kyle (Korver) and he’s one of my good friends and we still talk until today. I just feel like I’ll be comfortable here. I’ll have a significant role here.”