Hawks push back against Celtics

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer knew that stopping the Boston Celtics hinged on making things hard for Isaiah Thomas.

They did, and it helped end their longest losing streak in two months.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and the Hawks snapped a three-game skid with a chippy 114-98 win over the Celtics on Monday night.

Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard each added 17 points. The Hawks led by 13 entering the fourth quarter and increased the edge to 24 despite playing the final 16 minutes without Howard, who was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul.

Howard was at the center of two heated exchanges and said he was proud of how his team responded after his exit.

“It was a good team win,” he said. “I apologized to the guys and told them I need to do a better job of keeping my composure and some other things and they understood.”

Budenholzer said seeing his team win a physical affair is a good sign.

“I thought that was the thing that maybe stood out. We had an edge, we had a competitive, just a level that you need to compete in this league,” he said. “I think the group understands what that is.”

Thomas had 19 points for the Celtics.

Tensions ran a little high early in the third after a pair of hard fouls involving Howard.

Howard was whistled for a foul after grabbing a driving Thomas near his neck. The play was reviewed but ruled to be a common foul. Then, after Howard was fouled by Al Horford, he responded by pushing the former Hawks All-Star. The play resulted in a technical on Howard and a chorus of boos from the TD Garden crowd.

Howard’s night ended late in the quarter, after he received his second technical for taunting after he did a chin-up on the rim following a dunk.

Warriors 119, 76ers 108

In Philadelphia, Kevin Durant had 27 points in his return to the lineup and Golden State overcame the worst 3-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry’s career. Curry was 0-for-11 from 3-point range.

Cavaliers 102, Bucks 95

In Cleveland, LeBron James returned from a bout with strep throat and scored 24 points and Kyrie Irving added 25.

Raptors 92, Knicks 91

In New York, DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining and finished with 37 points.

Pacers 117, Rockets 108

In Houston, Jeff Teague scored 25 points and Indiana overcame a huge first-half deficit then withstood a late rally.

Timberwolves 102, Kings 88

In Sacramento, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds.

Mavericks 96, Heat 89

In Dallas, Seth Curry scored 29 points, and Harrison Barnes added 24.