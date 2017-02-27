Broadcasting glitches embarrass J. League on opening weekend of season

The J. League said Monday it will continue to communicate with DAZN to ensure there will be no repeat of the disruption of its live streaming service on the opening weekend of the season.

British-based Perform Group launched its DAZN service in Japan after buying the digital online broadcasting rights for the J. League in a 10-year, ¥210 billion deal.

But some of Saturday’s matches were marred by constant buffering and other technical problems, triggering a deluge of complaints from disgruntled customers.

Fans continued to vent their frustration on social media on Sunday after they were unable to watch live coverage of the first-division game between Gamba Osaka and Ventforet Kofu and the J2 match between Ehime FC and Zweigen Kanazawa.

“It DAZN’t work,” grumble one Twitter user, while another snapped, “Amateurs! Your service level is like something from the 1960s.”

DAZN cited possible program software issues as the reason for the disruption. CEO James Rushton said in a statement on Sunday that a thorough investigation would be launched and that the company would make every effort to improve its service.

Perform holds the digital online rights to air every game from J1, J2 and J3 via DAZN.

The J. League is pumping cash from the Perform deal into the top flight in a bid to improve international competitiveness. The contract is the largest commercial deal in the history of Japanese sports.

The league earlier this month announced the breakdown in prize money and funds it will distribute to clubs this season following the Perform deal.

The prize money on offer for the team that wins the 2017 league title increases to a whopping ¥2 billion, five times what Kashima Antlers pulled in for winning the championship last year.