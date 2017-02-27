Refreshed Blue Jackets win second straight

The Columbus Blue Jackets have come out of their bye week playing their best hockey in nearly two months.

Cam Atkinson and Alexander Wennberg each scored twice to lead the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. While many teams have struggled after their mandatory time off, Columbus rolled to its second win in two days and moved past the Rangers into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“We talked about it, that it’s hard for teams coming from this break, and we wanted to come back hard, skate hard,” Wennberg said. “This break was good for us.”

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots to tie his career high with his 32nd win. Josh Anderson also scored and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists to help the Blue Jackets win for the fourth time in five games.

Columbus went into its break 10-11-1 since a 16-game winning streak in early January, but now has back-to-back victories for just the third time since then.

“It was just good, solid play in all areas — the offensive part of it, the defensive part of it, momentum part of it,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “We talked about that five-day break . . . what we were going to be like, and we probably played six of our best periods of the year.”

The Blue Jackets won three of five in the season series — including both games at Madison Square Garden — after losing seven straight meetings coming in.

Rick Nash scored a tying goal for the Rangers early in the first period. Jesper Fast scored in the final second, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 26 saves.

“They put a lot of pucks toward the net and they go there and it’s a pretty simple formula for them,” Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said. “We talked about it beforehand, making sure we get sticks in front and clear out the front for Henrik to see things. We’ve done it at times against this team in other matchups but tonight it wasn’t enough.”

New York, playing for the fifth time in eight days, lost for just the third time this month (9-2-1) and had its four-game overall point streak snapped (3-0-1).

Wennberg scored off the rebound of a shot by Bjorkstrand for his second of the game and 12th of the season to make it 3-1 at 9:47 of the second period.

Atkinson got his second of the game and career-high 29th at 4:12 of the third as he beat Lundqvist on the stick side. Atkinson also tied his career high of 53 points set last season.

“(The top two lines) were contributing today on offense and that’s what we wanted to do,” Wennberg said. “We want to be a top team and at the end in the playoffs we’ve got to get everyone going and this is a great sign we can do it.”

Blackhawks 4, Blues 2

In Chicago, Artem Anisimov scored with 5:20 left in the third period to lift the Blackhawks over St. Louis for their fourth straight win and ninth in their last 10.

Bruins 6, Stars 3

In Dallas, Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist as Boston beat the Stars, improving to 6-1 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

Predators 5, Oilers 4

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored for the fourth straight game, and Viktor Arvidsson got the go-ahead goal.

Flames 3, Hurricanes 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist to help Calgary beat the Hurricanes.

Senators 2, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Kyle Turris scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots.

Coyotes 3, Sabres 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Radim Vrbata scored with 18.9 seconds left to cap a three-goal third period.