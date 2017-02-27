Matsuyama moves up to fourth in world rankings

Hideki Matsuyama moved up a place to fourth in the world golf rankings released Sunday, matching the highest-ever position by a Japanese male player.

Matsuyama did not play in the latest event on the tour but he replaces Sweden’s Henrik Stenson in fourth place. He ties compatriot Tsuneyuki Nakajima as the highest-ranked Japanese player. Nakajima reached fourth in 1987.

There were no changes in the top three, with American Dustin Johnson at No. 1 followed by Jason Day of Australia in second and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in third.

Also for Japan, Yuta Ikeda is 37th, Hideto Tanihara is 56th, Satoshi Kodaira is 109th and Ryo Ishikawa is 111th

Japan’s Ai Miyazato reached No. 1 in the women’s world rankings in 2010.