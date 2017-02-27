Westbrook too strong for Pelicans

Russell Westbrook blew past Steven Adams’ pick and saw 211-cm, 122-kg DeMarcus Cousins slide over to block his path to the rim.

Westbrook didn’t care. Oklahoma City’s 190-cm point guard leaped up and uncorked a devastating right-handed jam over the new member of the New Orleans Pelicans. It drew Cousins’ sixth foul with 2:38 to go, and the Thunder led the rest of the way.

Westbrook scored 41 points in his 29th triple-double of the season to help his squad beat the Pelicans 118-110 on Sunday night.

The fact that Cousins fouled out was secondary to Westbrook.

“It don’t matter how many fouls,” Westbrook said. “It didn’t matter. I just jumped, and it went in to finish it.”

Newly acquired Thunder forward Doug McDermott, unaccustomed to such feats, was stunned.

“Man, it was crazy,” he said. “I’m glad I’m on his side.”

Westbrook had a career-best 21 fourth-quarter points. He shot 7-for-19 from the field the first three quarters and was 7-for-10 in the fourth.

“Throughout games, I’ve got to find a better way to pick my spots,” he said. “Tonight was the fourth quarter. Some nights it may be early, some nights it may be late.”

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 66th triple-double of his career.

Enes Kanter had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Adams added 13 points and 10 boards for the Thunder, who won their third straight.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points. Cousins had 31 points and 10 rebounds, but played just 22 minutes.

“We put ourselves in position to win, and when you do that, you have to make plays down the stretch,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “We didn’t, and they did.”

Clippers 124, Hornets 121 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin scored a season-high 43 points and Chris Paul had 15 points and 17 assists.

Spurs 119, Lakers 98

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Lakers were routed in their first home game since Magic Johnson took over the franchise’s basketball operations.

Jazz 102, Wizards 92

In Washington, Gordon Hayward scored 30 points, and Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds.

Celtics 104, Pistons 98

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Jaylen Brown sank a 3-pointer from the right corner while being fouled with 37.6 seconds remaining.

Grizzlies 105, Nuggets 98

In Denver, Mike Conley scored 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

Raptors 112, Trail Blazers 106

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, Serge Ibaka added 18 and the Raptors beat Portland.

Bucks 100, Suns 96

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Tony Snell made a clinching 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds.