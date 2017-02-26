Crosby sends Penguins past Flyers

The pomp. The circumstance. The spectacle. Sidney Crosby’s used to all of it. So the message the Pittsburgh Penguins captain and the rest of the veterans sent to their teammates making their first appearances in an NHL Stadium Series game was pretty simple.

Yeah, this is pretty cool. Just don’t forget to do your job.

“You need to understand as much as you want to take it all, (these are) important points and playing Philadelphia, it’s going to be an intense game,” Crosby said.

One that allowed Crosby to close one chapter in his career while inching closer to first-place Washington in the process. Crosby picked up his league-leading 34th goal in the same venue where his career took an abrupt turn five years ago as the Penguins pulled away late for a 4-2 victory Saturday night at blustery Heinz Field.

The two-time MVP was at the peak of his powers and the league’s leading scorer heading into the 2011 Winter Classic when a hit to the head by Washington’s Dave Steckel changed the arc of Crosby’s career. He spent the better part of two calendar years recovering, though he hardly wanted to talk about it in his return to Heinz Field, saying he simply hoped for a better ending this time around.

“I think it was just special at any point to be able to play outside and score, but especially here and given what happened before,” Crosby said.

Matt Cullen, Nick Bonino and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for Pittsburgh, which thrilled the capacity crowd at the home of the NFL’s Steelers by capitalizing on some shaky goaltending by Michal Neuvirth. Jake Guentzel picked up two assists while Matt Murray made 35 saves as the Penguins drew within five points of Metropolitan Division-leading Washington.

Jakub Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia, but Neuvirth stopped just 25 of 29 shots as the Flyers dropped to 0-3 in outdoor games.

Blue Jackets 7, Islanders 0

In Columbus, Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno each scored twice.

Kings 4, Ducks 1

In Los Angeles, Jonathan Quick made 32 saves in his return from a groin injury and Tyler Toffoli scored two of the Kings’ four third-period goals.

Rangers 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Mika Zibanejad scored 1:16 into overtime and New York rallied to beat the Devils.

Predators 5, Capitals 2

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored the winning goal and had two assists as the Predators scored three in the second period in beating Washington.

Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

In Toronto, Andrew Shaw scored 1:06 into overtime and Montreal beat the Maple Leafs for the 14th consecutive time.

Sharks 4, Canucks 1

In Vancouver, Patrick Marleau scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Martin Jones made 35 saves, helping San Jose beat undermanned the Canucks.

Avalanche 5, Sabres 3

In Denver, Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and an assist, and Jeremy Smith made 34 saves in his first NHL win as lowly Colorado beat Buffalo for its second victory in 10 games.