MLS club Seattle eyes Honda: report

Japan international Keisuke Honda is reportedly set for a move to Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, but Italian club AC Milan said Friday the 30-year-old attacker will be going nowhere until his contract expires in June.

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Friday that Honda, who has been frozen out at Milan this season, appears to have agreed to join last season’s MLS champions, Seattle.

The MLS regular season starts on March 3 but Milan CEO Adriano Galliani said, “(Honda) will not be leaving the team until his contract expires in June. We have already agreed that with him and the coach.”