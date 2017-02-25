Smile Japan routs China for first Asian Games women’s hockey title

Japan made the most of a fast start to defeat China 6-1 and win its first Asian Winter Games women’s ice hockey gold medal on Saturday, ending a run of five straight runner-up finishes at the games.

The team, known as Smile Japan, had won four straight games leading leading into the gold- medal match, scoring 92 goals while conceding none, and it looked like it would be more of the same as it jumped out a 5-0 lead in the final’s first period.

Hopes of a perfect tournament were dashed, however, when the squad conceded its first goal in the 26th minute, but the Japan’s ntense focus never gave China the chance get into the game at Tsukisamu Gymnasium.

Pouring forward from the first minute, Japan bombarded China goaltender He Siye and controlled the ice from the get-go. The Chinese goalie denied Rui Ukita three times early but was helpless when Hanae Kubo powered home the goal that opened the floodgates in the ninth minute.

Naho Terashima slapped home a rebound in the 11th minute and Yurie Adachi smashed in a third less than two minutes later as Chinese heads dropped. Aina Takeuchi pounced for Japan’s fourth and Ukita finally got on the scoresheet at the close of the first period, dispossessing a Chinese player at mid-ice before sending the puck into the top corner.

Wasteful finishing and He’s heroics in goal saw Japan fail to make any of its 25 shots on target count in the second period. Rather it was China that netted from its only attempt in the stanza — and one of three-total shots on goal in the game — through Fang Xin.

Struggling to maintain possession, China desperately hung on but Kubo restored the five-goal cushion two minutes into the third period, cutting across from the left to sneak an effort past He.