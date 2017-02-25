Caps extend streak to 13

Without their usual offensive dominance at home and missing several key regulars, the Washington Capitals kept the puck almost all night and kept their home winning streak alive.

Justin Williams and Tom Wilson scored and Braden Holtby made 30 saves as the Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night to tie a franchise record with their 13th consecutive home victory. Washington’s run of scoring five-plus goals at home ended at 11, but in shutting down Connor McDavid and Co., the top team in the NHL showed it can win yet another way.

“It’s just important to play these types of games when you’re going to be without players,” said Williams, whose 19th goal of the season was the game-winner with 13:12 left.

“It’s good to see us rise to the challenge, and we don’t have to score five goals every game here at home.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov didn’t register a point but drew the matchup against McDavid and thrived as arguably the best player on the ice.

“Kuzy was obviously phenomenal on the defensive side,” said Holtby, who was unflappable in facing 31 shots.

“It’s good defense when we have the puck. But playing against Connor McDavid isn’t easy, and he controlled the play.”

Flames 4, Panthers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Chad Johnson made 36 saves during his first start in five games to lead Calgary past the Panthers. The Flames have won three straight games.

Troy Brouwer, Mikael Backlund, Deryk Engelland and Sam Bennett had the goals for Calgary, which scored three straight in less than five minutes midway through the first period.

Stars 5, Coyotes 2

In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Stars beat Arizona.

Jordie Benn sent a long pass to his brother at the left side of the net. Jamie Benn took the puck behind the cage and scored on a wraparound before Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue could move across to the right.

Hurricanes 3, Senators 0

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to help the Hurricanes snap a five-game skid.

Jordan Staal, Elias Lindholm and Viktor Stalberg scored, and Phillip DiGiuseppe had two assists as Carolina, 0-4-1 in its last five, moved out of last place in the Eastern Conference.