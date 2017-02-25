Shirai earns wins in vault, high bar at World Cup meet

Rio 2016 Olympic team gymnastics event gold medalist Kenzo Shirai won the vault and high bar to complete a treble at a World Cup meet on Saturday.

Shirai won the vault with 14.916 points and scored 13.933 in the high bar, adding the wins to the floor title he claimed the previous day.

He placed second (14.433) on the parallel bars won by China’s Zou Jingyuan (15.166). Turkey’s Ferhat Arican (13.566) was third.

Australia’s Christopher Remkes was second in the vault with 14.883 and Wataru Tanigawa was third with 14.566.

Mitchell Morgans of Australia (13.400) andYusuke Saito (13.333) took second and third in the high bar, respectively.