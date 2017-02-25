Muhammad Ali Jr. detained at airport

A lawyer says the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport earlier this month.

Chris Mancini told the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, the late fighter’s hometown, that 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from Jamaica.

Mancini said officials questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

The lawyer added that officials continued questioning Ali Jr. after acknowledging that he was Muslim.

Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia and holds a U.S. passport.

“To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” Mancini was quoted as saying by USA Today. Meanwhile, the family is “contemplating filing a federal lawsuit,” Mancini told the Courier-Journal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they “cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection.”

“While Ali Jr. was detained, Camacho-Ali ran around the airport asking, ‘Where’s my son?’ and begging for help,” according to Mancini, USA Today reported.

Ali Jr. and his mother live in nearby Deerfield Beach.