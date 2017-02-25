Toronto’s DeRozan delivers 43-point performance against Celtics

New talent helped the Toronto Raptors, though a familiar face pushed them over the finish line.

Fresh off starting in last weekend’s All-Star Game, and with Kyle Lowry out with a right wrist injury, DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 43 points to lead Toronto back from a 17-point deficit to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The absence of his fellow All-Star brought on a change in mindset for DeRozan, who shot 15 of 28 from the floor in surpassing the 42 points he had against Houston on March 30, 2015.

“It always changes, especially when he’s not out there,” DeRozan said. “Understanding attention is going to be focused on me, so I’ve got to pick it up a little bit more, be a little bit more aggressive, pick and choose my spots ahead of time, and that’s what I tried to do tonight.”

The Celtics realize they need a better plan against DeRozan, who also had 41 points in his last game against them, on Jan. 10.

“It’s very frustrating,” Boston’s Jae Crowder said. “He’s a great scorer in this league. We threw a lot of different looks at him and he came off a lot of pick-and-rolls and basically having his way with us for the past two games.”

Thunder 110, Lakers 93

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season.

Heat 108, Hawks 90

In Atlanta, Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and resurgent Miami helped its playoff hopes.

76ers 120, Wizards 112

In Philadelphia, Robert Covington had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Dario Saric added 20 points and 11 boards, and the 76ers beat Washington.

Pacers 102, Grizzlies 92

In Indianapolis, CJ Miles made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Paul George had nine points and nine rebounds after remaining with Indiana following the trade deadline.

Jazz 109, Bucks 95

In Milwaukee, Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Derrick Favors added 19 and Utah beat the Bucks by dominating the paint area.

Timberwolves 97, Mavericks 84

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 27.

Bulls 128, Suns 121 (OT)

In Chicago, Dwyane Wade scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 22 and the Bulls rallied to beat Phoenix in overtime.

Nuggets 129, Nets 109

In Denver, Gary Harris scored a career-high 25 points and the Nuggets bounced back from successive losses to hand Brooklyn its 15th defeat in a row.

Spurs 105, Clippers 97

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points despite foul trouble, and San Antonio shook off the rust from a nine-day layoff to beat the Clippers for its third straight win.