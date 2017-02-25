McGee responds to Shaq’s criticism

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee fired back at Shaquille O’Neal via Twitter after the former star-turned TNT analyst posted on his verified account a disparaging photo of McGee with the words, “America meet Javale “BUM” McGee.”

O’Neal also responded angrily to McGee , saying he would “smack” McGee’s “bum a—” after McGee reacted to yet more mockery.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and teammate Kevin Durant backed McGee on Friday, with Durant calling Shaq “childish” while criticizing the retired center’s poor free-throw shooting and other flaws in his game during a Hall of Fame NBA career.