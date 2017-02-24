Ski jumper Nakamura soars to victory in large hill individual event

Naoki Nakamura led Japan to a 1-2 finish in the men’s large hill individual event at the Asian Winter Games on Friday.

Nakamura posted jumps of 141.5 and 123 meters at Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium to earn 255.3 points ahead of compatriot Yuken Iwasa and Kazakhstan’s Marat Zhaparov.

“I love Okurayama hill and I thought I would win if my body moved the way imagined it would in my mind’s eye,” Nakamura said. “There are lots of people I know here so I am glad that I could show them a good jump.”

Iwasa leapt 133.5 and 124 meters for silver with 247.7 points, while Zhaparov (130.5/127) took the bronze with 245.7.

“I could not jump well in practice but I was able to reset my body and mind,” Iwasa said.