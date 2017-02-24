Japan claims cross-country gold at Asian Winter Games

Yuki Kobayashi picked up her third Asian Winter Games gold medal when she helped Japan win the women’s 4×5-km relay in cross-country skiing on Friday.

The team of Kobayashi, Hikari Miyazaki, Kozue Takizawa and Chisa Obayashi clocked a total time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16.6 seconds at Shirahatayama Open Stadium, while China placed second (1:08:41.4) and South Korea third (1:09:13.3).

Kobayashi, who won the 5-km classical and 10-km free earlier in the week, posted the fastest time of 15:51.6 in the third leg.

“Victory here makes me happier than winning the individual events,” said Kobayashi. “It was our strategy as a team to widen the lead in my leg. It went as planned.”

In the biathlon held at Nishioka Biathlon Stadium, Mikito Tachizaki struck gold in the men’s 12.5-km pursuit with a time of 38:47.2, followed by Kazakhstan’s Yan Savitskiy (38:53.0) and South Korea’s Kim Yong-gyu (39:58.7).

“I was only 20 seconds behind the leader (Savitskiy) when I started so I thought I had a chance. I really wanted the win so I hung in there,” said Tachizaki, winner of bronze in the 10-km sprint.

Also for Japan, Junji Nagai was fifth, Tsukasa Kobonoki was seventh and Kosuke Ozaki was 11th.