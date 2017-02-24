China outshines Japan in men’s curling final

China claimed an 11-4 victory over Japan to win the Asian Winter Games men’s curling gold medal on Friday.

Neither team could seize the momentum in the first three ends with China the first to take the ascendency with the last stone in the fourth, taking the end 3-0.

The next stanza proved a turning point as Japan skip Yusuke Morozumi was unable to work his shot on target, failing to clear a critically placed Chinese stone and giving up another 3-0 end to leave his team in a five-shot hole.

China skip Liu Rui and his squadron of sweepers continued to lay down precise stones as China scored two more in the sixth and the eighth before the game was called with two ends to spare.