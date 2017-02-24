Islanders cruise past slumping Canadiens

It was a big night for rookie Anthony Beauvillier and the New York Islanders.

Beauvillier scored in the first period, Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots for his third shutout of the season, and the Islanders beat the slumping Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Beauvillier, who grew up in nearby Sorel-Tracy, had a large group of family and friends on hand for his first game in Montreal.

“It’s really special,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better night than getting the two points in Montreal with family and friends around, and for the ovation at the end.”

Beauvillier said he bought 19 tickets for the game and several other of his supporters got their own to give the rookie a sizeable cheering section among the sellout crowd.

Rangers 2, Maple Leafs 1 (SO)

In Toronto, Mika Zibanejad scored the shootout winner.

Flames 3, Lightning 2

In Tampa, Sean Monahan notched his 100th NHL goal, Brian Elliott made 23 saves, and Calgary kept up its strong play.

Predators 4, Avalanche 2

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored his second straight hat trick, and the Predators completed a sweep of the five-game season series with Central Division-rival Colorado.

Blackhawks 6, Coyotes 3

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored three goals for his third career hat trick.

Bruins 4, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak both netted their 26th goals of the season, and the Bruins improved to 5-1-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.