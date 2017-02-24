Gymnast Shirai wins floor title at Melbourne meet

Kenzo Shirai, a member of Japan’s gold medal-winning men’s gymnastics team at last summer’s Rio Olympics, won the floor title in the apparatus finals at a World Cup meet on Friday.

Shirai scored 14.700 points to finish ahead of China’s Mu Jile. Mu had 14.466 points to place runner-up and Turkey’s Ferhat Arican was third with 14.033. Wataru Tanigawa was fourth.

“I am disappointed that I could not achieve the (difficulty) score I was aiming for and was not able to completely click on the foreign apparatus, but the end result is that I won and that pleases me,” Shirai said.

Also for Japan, Shirai’s Rio teammate Koji Yamamuro placed fourth on the rings, and China’s Wu Guanhua and Zou Jingyuan tied for first place with 14.866 points.

Yusuke Saito finished sixth in the pommel horse. Hungary’s London Olympic champion Krisztian Berki won the event (14.933).