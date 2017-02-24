Rockets rout Pelicans, spoil Cousins’ debut

What a bummer of a beginning to the Boogie-and-Brow era in the Big Easy.

The Pelicans’ tandem of newly acquired All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis was no match for the surging Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Reserve Lou Williams hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his Rockets debut, and Houston crushed New Orleans, 129-99.

“Nobody expected us to win the championship on our first game. We see the potential. We see what we need to work on,” Cousins said. “Houston’s a very good team, a very seasoned team. They have their identity and we’re trying to find ours right now.”

Davis had 29 points, and Cousins finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds after he was acquired from Sacramento during the break. But New Orleans turned the ball over 20 times and couldn’t keep pace with the firepower of the Rockets, who hit 20 3-pointers.

Adding injury to insult: Forward Omri Casspi, whom the Pelicans also acquired in the Cousins deal, broke his right thumb after scoring 12 points and is expected to miss about a month.

Gordon scored 19 points and Ryan Anderson added 17 in both players’ first game in New Orleans since leaving the Pelicans. James Harden had 13 points and 14 assists.

Warriors 123, Clippers 113

In Oakland, Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 35 points in a 3-point flurry over the final 3:37 of the third quarter, and the two-time reigning MVP also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Fellow star Kevin Durant added 25 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Cavaliers 119, Knicks 104

In Cleveland, LeBron James recorded his 48th career triple-double (18 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists) and Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for the hosts.

Pistons 114, Hornets 108 (OT)

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 33 points, including three 3s late in the fourth during a pulsating Detroit rally.

Trail Blazers 112, Magic 103

In Orlando, Damian Lillard scored 33 points, C.J. McCollum added 22 and Portland defeated the Magic to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kings 116, Nuggets 100

In Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein had a career-high 29 points and 10 boards as the Kings won their first game since trading Cousins.

Trade deadline passes

Miami AP

Paul George stayed put. So did Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

And as the trade deadline passed Thursday, the NBA landscape seemed remarkably unchanged. In all, seven deadline-day trades involving 14 players were put together by the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline — but no last-minute blockbusters. All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was traded to New Orleans by Sacramento earlier in the week, yet every trade that followed paled in comparison.

George remained with the Indiana Pacers, despite widespread speculation that the Boston Celtics were pursuing the four-time All-Star. Jimmy Butler stayed with the Chicago Bulls, and the New York Knicks held onto Rose and Anthony — the latter of whom would have had to waive his no-trade clause to make any deal occur anyway.

Perhaps the most interesting moves Thursday were not trades at all. Dallas put point guard Deron Williams on waivers, and a person briefed on the situation told The Associated Press that when Williams clears he plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which would give LeBron James the extra playmaker he covets for the looming title defense.

Of the 14 players traded Thursday, only Roy Hibbert has been an All-Star in the past.