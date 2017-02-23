Pacquiao, Khan in talks for upcoming fight

Philippine boxing hero Manny Pacquiao on Thursday said he was “in negotiations” to face British fighter Amir Khan, after weeks of conflicting reports over his next bout.

“My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcements coming soon,” Pacquiao, 38, said on his official Twitter feed.

Spokesmen for Pacquiao could not be contacted for comment.

Pacquiao’s tweet follows various accounts from different sources over who he will be facing next and where the fight might be held.

Pacquiao’s promoter, Top Rank’s Bob Arum, told ESPN sports network that he was skeptical about a Khan fight.

“Manny seems to believe they will come up with the money. I have some reservations whether it will happen or not,” Arum was quoted as saying on the ESPN website.

Arum had been seeking a deal with Duco Events, a New Zealand promotional company he has close ties to, for Pacquiao to defend the 147-pound (66.6-kg) belt against Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia.

“The Australian deal is not going to happen now, because Manny is trying to get a fight done in the United Arab Emirates, and the people there favor him fighting Amir Khan,” Arum reportedly said.