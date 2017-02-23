Hamilton, new teammate Bottas unveil new Mercedes W08 car for F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and his new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas unveiled the W08 car they will pilot in the 2017 Formula One season at Silverstone on Thursday.

The new car has a black, silver and teal chassis and has been produced to meet new regulations intended to make F1 cars faster and more demanding to drive.

Three-time champion Hamilton gave the car a spin amid blustery conditions at Silverstone, 129 km northwest of London, before posing for pictures alongside Bottas.

“It is the most detailed piece of machinery I have seen in F1,” Hamilton said.

“This is not an actual test — it’s just a few laps to make sure the car will run. But I was able to go faster in the last couple of laps.

“It feels almost identical to last year’s car in terms of ergonomics, but you have this bigger, more powerful beast around you.”

Briton Hamilton, 32, finished second in the last year’s Drivers’ Championship behind team-mate Nico Rosberg, who abruptly retired at the end of the season.

Bottas, a 27-year-old Finn, has joined from Williams to succeed Rosberg.

Mercedes will be looking to secure a fourth successive Constructors’ Championship when the 2017 season begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 26.