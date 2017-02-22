Japan crushes China in men’s ice hockey opener

Japan got off to a flying start in the men’s ice hockey competition at the Asian Winter Games on Wednesday, when it brushed aside China 14-0 in its opening match.

Seiji Takahashi bagged a hat trick while Shuhei Kuji netted twice as Japan peppered the Chinese goal with 59 shots to China’s nine in a one-sided encounter.

Japan is aiming to win the title for the first time in two Asian Winter Games.

In the other opening fixture of the four-team round-robin, Kazakhstan defeated South Korea 4-0.