Omori to fight for WBO bantamweight title

Japanese seventh-ranked challenger Shohei Omori will get a crack at Filipino champion Marlon Tapales for the WBO bantamweight title at Osaka’s Edion Arena on April 23, his WOZ gym announced on Wednesday.

Omori, 24, will be taking his first shot at a world title and also hoping for revenge against Tapales, having lost their previous bout on a second-round technical knockout in December of 2015.

“Win or lose I want to make sure I have no regrets,” said Omori, whose defeat against Tapales was the first of his pro career.

“It was disappointing to lose last time and I want to show Tapales I have improved.”

Omori has a record of 18 wins, 13 by knockout, against one loss, while Tapales, also 24, has 29 wins (12 KOs) and two losses.

Omori was set to face IBF bantamweight champion Lee Haskins of Britain in his first world title fight on Dec. 31 but the match was canceled after Haskins injured a leg in training.