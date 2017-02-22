Sakamoto out of figure skating competition at Asian Winter Games with flu

Kaori Sakamoto has pulled out of the women’s figure skating competition at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo after being struck with the flu, the Japan Skating Federation said on Wednesday.

Sakamoto had been scheduled to compete in place of Satoko Miyahara, who was forced out with a hip injury. Sakamoto’s withdrawal leaves Rika Hongo as the only Japanese to take part in the women’s event.

Sakamoto practiced as Sapporo’s Makomanai Ice Arena on Tuesday but complained of feeling unwell on Wednesday morning, according to a source.

“It’s disappointing (about Sakamoto) because she was jumping well,” said JSF director Yoshiko Kobayashi.