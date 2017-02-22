Magic in charge in LA; Buss, Kupchak ousted

With the Los Angeles Lakers mired in the worst years in franchise history, owner Jeanie Buss has turned to Magic Johnson to lead them back to championship contention.

And she removed her own brother from his job to do it.

Jeanie Buss fired general manager Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday and put Johnson in charge of basketball operations. Jim Buss also was dismissed as the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling team’s front office.

Jim Buss retains his ownership stake in the team, but Jeanie Buss has final say under the structure set up by their late father, Jerry Buss. She used it to chart a new course for the 16-time NBA champion franchise, which has the NBA’s third-worst record at 19-39.

The Lakers are almost certain to miss the playoffs for a team-record fourth straight season, and posted the worst record in team history during each of the previous three years.

“It was such a hard to decision to make, that I probably waited too long,” Jeanie Buss said in an interview on Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers’ television network. “For that, I apologize to Laker fans. Now, with clarity and direction, and after talking with Earvin, a change was needed.”

Just 19 days after Johnson returned to the Lakers in an executive role, Jeanie Buss decided the Hall of Fame point guard will be the Lakers’ decision-maker in basketball operations despite no experience as a personnel executive. Johnson is the Lakers’ new president of basketball operations, reporting directly to Jeanie Buss, and it appears Johnson is moving quickly to surround himself with a team to help his transition.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, prominent agent Rob Pelinka has begun informing his clients that he plans to leave Landmark Sports Agency to become the Lakers GM. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers have not commented on the front office search.

“The status quo wasn’t acceptable,” Jeanie Buss said. “It wasn’t Lakers basketball. It wasn’t what this organization stands for.”

Johnson said he will put aside his numerous business obligations and his role with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which he holds an ownership stake, to concentrate on his work with the Lakers. The charismatic former superstar spent the morning fielding calls from general managers and preparing for the trade deadline in two days.

“I’m coming back to an organization that I love,” Johnson said. “The timing is right. It was time to put aside my businesses and focus on the Lakers’ business.”

Johnson hit the ground running as the Lakers on Tuesday agreed to send high-scoring guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a future draft pick

Johnson also acknowledged the Lakers were involved in trade discussions for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who went from Sacramento to New Orleans. Los Angeles has plummeted out of contention after an encouraging 10-10 start under Luke Walton, but the rookie coach got a strong vote of confidence from Jeanie Buss and Johnson, who said he “loves” Walton as a coach and an example of the Lakers’ championship culture.

Kupchak is a former Lakers center who had been employed by the franchise in some capacity since August 1981. He had been the Lakers’ GM since 2000, studying under Jerry West and eventually succeeding him.

“I would like to thank the Buss family for 36 incredible years,” Kupchak said in a statement given to AP. “In particular, I would like to acknowledge Dr. Buss who brought me here as a player in 1981. I also want to thank every Laker player, coach and staff member with whom I have worked and who supported me through the good times and the very few not so good times.”

Kupchak had been in the Lakers’ front office for 30 years, including the last 17 as general manager — the longest current stretch running a front office in the NBA.

“I’m most disappointed that I won’t have the opportunity to continue to work with Luke and watch this young and talented team grow and eventually win in the Laker tradition,” said Kupchak, who concluded by sending his best wishes to Johnson and the organization going forward.

Jim Buss had been in the Lakers’ front office for 19 years, including 12 in charge of basketball operations alongside Kupchak. The former horse trainer was widely seen as a dilettante when he moved into a job in the family business, but he worked to deserve the responsibility of making basketball decisions in recent years.

Yet the Lakers have steadily declined from the heights of back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and they’ve won only 84 of their past 386 games since then.

After an extraordinary trade for Pau Gasol propelled the Lakers to three straight NBA Finals appearances, Kupchak and Jim Buss made a series of high-profile personnel moves that didn’t pan out.

In 2012, they made a pricey trade for Dwight Howard, who fled the franchise after one year, and another deal for Steve Nash, who barely played thanks to back woes. The Lakers are still feeling the effects of that deal, which will cost them their first-round pick this summer if it isn’t in the top three.

The Lakers finished 17-65 last season, a franchise low in the last year of Bryant’s two-decade run with the franchise.