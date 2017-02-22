Brex use late rally to beat Alvark

In a display of poise and focus, the Tochigi Brex rallied past the Alvark Tokyo on Wednesday night in the B. League.

In the final 24 seconds, Takatoshi Furukawa and Ryan Rossiter made clutch shots to lead the Brex to a dramatic 77-76 win at Fuchu City Gymnasium.

Rossiter’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left accounted for the game’s final points. He finished with 11 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. He was 4-for-16 from the field.

Daiki Tanaka had given the Alvark (29-8) a 76-72 lead with 37 seconds left on a pair of free throws.

Furukawa sliced the lead in half on an inside jumper with 24 ticks left on the clock. He had 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

Tanaka scored a game-high 29 points and made three steals. Zack Baranski added 16 points for the Alvark. Diante Garrett had 13 points on 4-for-17 shooting with four assists.

Jeff Gibbs contributed 13 points and eight boards for Tochigi (30-7) and Kosuke Takeuchi added 10 points with eight rebounds. Yuta Tabuse finished with eight points and six assists in this marquee matchup of East Division heavyweights.

Brave Thunders 95, Grouses 88

In Toyama, Ryusei Shinoyama’s 25-point, five-assist effort and Nick Fazekas’ 24 points were instrumental in Kawasaki’s win over the hosts.

Yuma Fujii poured in 15 points with five assists for the Brave Thunders (33-6) and Mamadou Diouf came off the bench and added five points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Kawasaki outrebounded Toyama 40-30.

Naoki Uto led the Grouses (8-31) with 24 points and Dexter Pittman and Drew Viney scored 15 apiece.

Lakestars 84, Evessa 68

In Osaka, Tomonobu Hasegawa poured in 24 points and Craig Brackins supplied 16 points and eight rebounds for Shiga (9-30) in a win over its Kansai rival.

Josh Harrellson paced Osaka (19-20) with 16 points and hauled in eight boards. Shota Konno added 10 points.

NeoPhoenix 85, B-Corsairs 73

In Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Olu Ashaolu’s double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) helped carry San-en past Yokohama.

Former NBA forward Josh Childress added 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the NeoPhoenix (23-16), while Tatsuya Suzuki scored 12 points and doled out seven assists. Shuto Tawatari drained four 3s in a 17-point night.

For the B-Corsairs (14-25), Jeff Parmer had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Faye Pape Mour, who was 7-for-7 from the field, scored 16 points and corralled 12 rebounds.

Sunrockers 94, Albirex 84

In Tokyo, Shibuya overcame Niigata star Clint Chapman’s 44-point, 10-rebound effort to earn the win.

R.T. Guinn had 24 points, including 6 of 12 3s, for the Sunrockers (18-19). Ira Brown chipped in with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Yuki Mitsuhara had 17 points. Takashi Ito dished out nine assists against one turnover.

Chapman made 18 of 30 shots from the field.

Kei Igarashi had 17 points and seven assists for the Albirex (19-20).

SeaHorses 101, Hannaryz 87

In Kyoto, Mikawa jumped out to a 35-11 after one quarter and cruised past the Hannaryz.

For the SeaHorses (28-9), Ryoma Hashimoto sank 8 of 10 3s in a spectacular 30-point performance. Kosuke Kanamaru had 26 points and J.R. Sakuragi contributed 17 points, 10 boards and six assists.

Marcus Dove had 18 points and Yusuke Okada scored 16 for Kyoto (19-20).

89ers 90, Levanga 84

In Sapporo, Wendell White had a 20-point outing and Masaharu Kataoka poured in 19 as Sendai (11-28) defeated the hosts.

Jordan Bachynski had 24 points for the Levanga (12-27). Takanobu Nishikawa scored 13 points and Ryota Sakurai handed out six assists.

Jets 67, Northern Happinets 64

In Chiba, Tyler Stone sparked the hosts with 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a narrow win over Akita.

Hilton Armstrong finished with 13 points and two blocks and frontcourt mate Michael Parker had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jets (26-13).

Evan Ravenel scored 22 points for the Happinets (11-28).

Both teams shot 2-for-19 from 3-point range.

Golden Kings 77, Diamond Dolphins 77

In Nagoya, Reyshawn Terry scored a team-best 23 points to lead Ryukyu over the hosts.

Lamont Hamilton added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Shuhei Kitagawa scored 14 points for the Golden Kings (17-22).

Jerome Tillman paced Nagoya (21-18) with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Takumi Ishizaki contributed 13 points and four assists.