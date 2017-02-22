Ichiro suffers knee bruise after collision

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki suffered a bruised right knee after a minor outfield collision with a teammate during spring training on Tuesday.

Ichiro, who last August became the 30th player in history to reach 3,000 career hits in the majors, collided with non-roster invitee Brandon Barnes during an outfield communication drill, which caused swelling above his right knee.

Barnes’ knee made contact with Ichiro’s right thigh when the two were chasing a fly ball without hearing each other calling.

“I’ll have to see how it feels. We don’t have practice tomorrow,” said Ichiro, who was limping after receiving treatment in the training room.

“I’m feeling discomfort in my lower back (from the impact), which I’m more worried about,” he said.

Ichiro batted .291 in 143 games last season, logging 95 hits for a total of 3,030 in the majors. Currently 25th on the all-time hits list, he will begin next season trailing Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Rickey Henderson at 3,053 and 3,055 hits, respectively.