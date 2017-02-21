Spanish court nixes Neymar, Barcelona appeals

A Spanish court on Monday dismissed appeals from Neymar and Barcelona over alleged fraud and corruption in the Brazilian star’s transfer from Santos in 2013.

The decision brings the possibility of the player and club facing trial a step closer.

Neymar’s arrival from Brazil’s Santos has been a huge success for the Spanish champion on the pitch, but a judicial nightmare off it. The 25-year-old Brazilian striker is being investigated in Brazil and Spain over his headline move to La Liga.

Barcelona originally published the transfer figure as €57.1 million ($60.6 million), with €40 million of that given to the player’s family. But Spanish authorities believe the true transfer figure was at least €83 million.