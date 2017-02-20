Takanashi seeking gold at Nordic worlds

Ski jumping supernova Sara Takanashi is hoping to create another special memory in Lahti, Finland, as she aims for her first gold medal at the Nordic Ski World Championships starting on Wednesday.

Takanashi, who last week scored the 53rd World Cup win of her career to tie Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record, secured her third overall World Cup title in Lahti last year.

“It (Lahti) is a place that holds memories for me. I want to do my best,” Takanashi, also this year’s overall champion, told reporters at Narita airport before departing for Finland.

“Hopefully I will be able to pay back all the people that have supported me until now (by winning the gold medal).”

Takanashi was fourth at the 2015 Nordic worlds in Falun, Sweden.

Yuki Ito, who has four World Cup wins this season, took the silver medal in Sweden and will be looking to build on that performance.

“I want to get an image in my mind of being able to put everything out there in the competition,” said Ito.