Japan suffered its first defeat in both men’s and women’s curling at the Asian Winter Games on Monday.

The men’s team came out on the losing end in a battle of unbeatens against China, going down 9-6 for its first loss in three matches so far.

The women, who made it to the semifinals a day earlier with a 17-3 win over Kazakhstan, lost 7-5 to South Korea, which improved to a perfect 3-0.