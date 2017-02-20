Dolgopolov upsets top-seeded Nishikori in Argentina Open final

Top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 by Alexandr Dolgopolov on Sunday in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open.

Dolgopolov won his third ATP singles title and his first in five years. It was also the Ukrainian’s first victory over his Japanese opponent after losing their previous five head-to-head matches.

Nishikori, who is No. 5 in the ATP singles rankings, has won 11 singles titles, but only two on clay.

Nishikori will also be the top-seeded player in next week’s Rio de Janeiro Open, with Dominic Thiem of Austria No. 2.

Dolgopolov will be unseeded on the clay in Rio.

Nishikori lost in a final for the sixth consecutive time.

He fell to Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Brisbane Open in January, after having fallen in the last rounds in Basel (against Marin Cilic), Toronto (Novak Djokovic), Barcelona (Rafael Nadal) and Miami (Djokovic) in 2016.

“I’m happy to be in the final. Unfortunately I lost today, but Alex played better than me. I didn’t play badly, so hopefully I can keep this level going,” said Nishikori.

For world No. 66 Dolgopolov, it was a third career singles title and first since Washington in 2012.

“I think you can call it a perfect week. I didn’t lose a set here and beat Kei for the first time,” said the 28-year-old.