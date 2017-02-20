Smile Japan grinds past South Korea at Asian Winter Games

Japan outlasted South Korea 3-0 to remain unbeaten in the women’s ice hockey at the Asian Winter Games on Monday.

Hanae Kubo opened the scoring for Pyeongchang-bound Smile Japan on a slip up by South Korean goalie Shin So-jung in the second minute. Naho Terashima’s short-handed goal early in the final period gave the hosts some breathing room, and Shoko Ono put the game on ice with seven minutes remaining.

The win moved Japan to 2-0 in the tournament.

With South Korea keeping up with Japan through two periods, the game was played at high speed, with both teams contesting each puck and exploiting their opponents’ mistakes.

After facing just three shots against defending gold medalist Kazakhstan in Japan’s opener, goalie Nana Fujimoto earned her keep against the opportunistic South Koreans.

The scoring started early when Shin failed to control a puck behind the net, and it rebounded to Kubo, who fired home before Shin could close the door.

Although the South Koreans were never really outskated, the Japanese passing meant they had the bulk of attacking zone possession.

But a bad shooting day by Japan and a string of great saves by Shin kept the game in doubt until the third period of a solid, electrifying game.