Red Wings finish strong in win over Penguins

Admittedly not where they want to be in the standings, the Detroit Red Wings still have plenty of fight left.

That much was evident this weekend with back-to-back wins against two of the NHL’s best teams.

Tomas Tatar and Thomas Vanek scored early third-period goals to lead the Red Wings to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

“We’re not giving up,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “There are a lot of points and a lot of games still to play for. We know we have to win games. We got two points here now and we have to prepare for the next one.”

Nick Jensen and Steve Ott also scored and Luke Glendening added a late empty-netter for the Red Wings, who completed a back-to-back sweep of Washington and Pittsburgh, two of the top teams in the league. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for his second win in as many days; he lost his previous four games.

Detroit, which lost five straight before the weekend victories, remained near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but within striking distance of the final playoff spot.

“When we’re playing good, we’re playing good,” Zetterberg said. “We just have to have the consistency to stay at this level.”

Rangers 2, Capitals 1

In New York, Mats Zuccarello scored a third-period goal and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves.

Predators 4, Blue Jackets 3

In Columbus, Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots.

Blackhawks 5, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, leading Chicago to its sixth win in seven games.

Islanders 6, Devils 4

In New York, Ryan Strome had two goals and an assist to help the Islanders improve to 9-0-2 in their last 11 at home.

Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 0

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Auston Matthews had a highlight-reel goal on a backhander as he was twirling down to the ice, and Toronto stopped a two-game skid.

Jets 3, Senators 2

In Ottawa, Josh Morrissey scored early in the third period.

Ducks 1, Kings 0

In Anaheim, Josh Manson scored his second goal of the season, and John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his 10th career shutout.

Bruins 2, Sharks 1 (OT)

In San Jose, Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway with 2:24 left on the clock in overtime, and Boston picked up where it left off before its six-day bye with a victory over the Sharks.

Lightning 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

In Denver, Jonathan Drouin stole the puck and scored 2:27 into overtime.

Flyers 3, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career.