Matsuyama, Ishikawa miss cut at Riviera

Hideki Matsuyama failed to make the cut for the first time this season as he, along with Ryo Ishikawa, made an early exit from the Genesis Open on Saturday.

A day after making six bogeys in an incomplete second round that was suspended due to high winds and rain, Matsuyama bogeyed all three of his remaining second-round holes to card an 80 at Riviera Country Club, six shots adrift of the cut line.

Dustin Johnson mastered the tricky conditions to shoot his second consecutive 66 to lead at 10-under after 36 holes, one shot clear of Pat Perez and Cameron Tringale.

While world No. 5 Matsuyama struggled to recapture his Thursday form, finishing with a 6-over 148 after two rounds and missing out on a chance to move atop the world rankings, Ishikawa was no better, producing a two-round total of 9-over 151 with rounds of 72 and 79.

“Nothing went well. Both my tee to green play and putting was bad, I have no excuses for the way things turned out,” said Matsuyama.

“We can’t blame anyone for bad weather. Even so, I’m taking too many swings and I have to find out what’s causing this negative turn (in my game). I hope to be well prepared in time for my next tournament,” he said.

The 24-year-old won the Phoenix Open last weekend and victory here at the $7 million event featuring world No. 1 Jason Day of Australia (T53 at 1-under) and world No. 3 Johnson could have bumped him up to the top spot in world rankings for the first time.