Shiffrin captures third straight slalom title at world championships

Mikaela Shiffrin won a third consecutive slalom title at the ski world championships on Saturday to retain her unbeaten record at major events.

The 21-year-old American was imperious in extending her first-run lead to finish a huge 1.64 seconds faster than runner-up Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was third, trailing by 1.75.

Shiffrin was 0.85 faster than any rival second time down, after beating Holdener by 0.38 in the morning first run.

Shiffrin’s gold medal streak in slalom includes each world championships she entered, starting in 2013, and the 2014 Olympics.

Her victory gave the United States its first world title at St. Moritz in the 10th of 11 events.

Shiffrin also took silver in giant slalom on Thursday.